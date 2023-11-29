Tamil actor Vijayakanth's health mildly deteriorates, condition critical

The health condition of actor politician Vijayakanth who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, is reported to be unstable. According to the statement of the hospital, the veteran actor is under medical treatment. It said that a team of doctors is monitoring the health conditions of the 71-year-old Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital last week with a complaint of severe cough, fever, and breathing issues. Vijayakanth expanded his fan base in Telugu states with his blockbusters like 'Pulanvisaranai' ‘Captain Prabhakaran,' ‘Sindhoorapandi ‘, ‘Oomai Villigal’ and ‘Managara Kaaval’ which were dubbed into Telugu and minted gold at the box office.

Throughout the 1990s, Vijayakanth excelled in versatile roles in a variety of films falling under various genres though he is more popular as an action hero including Pulan Visaranai and had R. Sarathkumar portraying the antagonist. Directed by R. K. Selvamani, this film was considered to be one of the best Tamil crime thrillers of its time. Vijayakanth starred superhit cop flick Sathriyan, produced by Mani Ratnam, about an honest cop and a corrupt politician. After the success of Pulan Visaranai, Rowther decided to start another project with Vijayakanth and director R. K. Selvamani, titled Captain Prabhakaran (1991). It was Vijayakanth's 100th film, after which he earned the sobriquet "Captain" ever since he portrayed an IFS officer. After M.G.R, Sivaji Ganesan and Jayalalithaa, he is the only actor to have tasted a silver jubilee hit in his 100th film.Despite being a contemporary to Tamil superstars like Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, he managed to carve a niche for himself in the 1980s with a slew of blockbusters. He is one of the most adored film personalities in the Tamil industry.Vijayakanth is listed by The Cinemaholic among the top 20 best Tamil actors of all time