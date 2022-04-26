Tanvi Thakkar turns bride for 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Mumbai, April 26 Actress Tanvi Thakkar, who currently essays the role of Shivani in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', is delighted to turn a bride for her marriage track in the show.

She says: "There's only one special day in every girl's life, when she encounters the kind of ecstatic excitement for her wedding day, that would bring along, and one of the best thing about wedding is to dress up to be bride. I feel being an actress I'm enjoying experience of getting ready with bridal look for my TV show and perhaps I'm the lucky one as its not first time but had also enjoyed earlier too."

Tanvi also featured in 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Bepannah Pyaar' among others says she enjoys her profession.

"I'm enjoying my profession of acting as it is helping me to explore different amazing experience. After I saw myself looking damn gorgeous as a Marathi bride, I took so many selfies and shared with my family. And trust me no other profession gives you such a great luck to explore different looks. Once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary work schedule, TV shows gives us a fairy tale to remember a lifetime," she said.

The actress is paired alongside actor Sachin Shroff, in the show that airs on Star Plus.

