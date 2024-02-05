Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Ahead of the grand music award night, the Grammys 2024, pop sensation Taylor Swift's official website displayed a black screen error message amid speculation that she is set to announce a new album at tonight's ceremony.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

The website message read, "Error 321 Backend fetch failed Backend fetch failed. hneriergrd: DPT: 321"

However, the website started working after almost an hour.

Soon after the error message was displayed on the site, Swift's die-hard fans took no time to share it on social media.

For the Grammys Red carpet, she was dressed in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, and styled her white corset gown with black opera gloves, dark lipstick and a pile of Lorraine Schwartz necklaces, among them a watch choker set to midnight a potential Easter egg, perhaps?, as per Page Six.

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce didn't join her at the awards show; he's currently busy preparing for next weekend's 2024 Super Bowl.

The pop superstar is heading into this year's ceremony with 12 Grammys to her name, and is nominated for six trophies tonight: album of the year and best pop vocal album (for 'Midnights') along with song of the year, record of the year and best pop solo performance (for 'Anti-Hero') and best pop duo/group performance (for her 'Karma' remix featuring Ice Spice), reported Page Six.

