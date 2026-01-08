Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim set to lead Disney's 'Tangled' live-action adaptation

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : Disney is ready for Rapunzel to let down her magical, long hair for one more time!

The makers of the live-action adaptation of 2010's hit animated film 'Tangled' have found the lead actors with Australian actress Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, for the respective parts of the gifted princess and the quick-wit thief Flynn Rider, according to Variety.

Croft is best known for her role as Rachel Roth, also known as Raven, in the DC series 'Titans'. Manheim, meanwhile, is already a familiar face to Disney audiences through his performances in the popular 'Zombies' franchise.

The live-action feature will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for his musical biopics like 'Better Man' and 'The Greatest Showman', while Kristin Burr serves as the producer. The script has been written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Further production details for the film and a release date are yet to be announced; however, the development marks the latest in Disney's animated movies to get live-action treatment. Previous releases include 'The Lion King', 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Aladdin', 'Mulan', 'Dumbo', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White', and 'Lilo & Stitch'.

Disney's next live-action release, 'Moana', starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10 this year.

Released in 2010, the original 'Tangled' animation follows the story of Rapunzel, a lost princess with magical, long hair, who is rescued from her secluded tower by Flynn Rider. Rapunzel's journey toward self-discovery and her lost identity as a princess builds the rest of the story.

With Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi lending their voices for the lead characters, the film turned out as a big hit, earning USD 591 million worldwide. The film also paved the way for the 2012 short film 'Tangled Ever After' and the Disney Channel series 'Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure'.

