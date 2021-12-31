Telugu actor Vishwak Sen tests positive for COVID-19, self isolates himself

Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has tested positive for Covid-19. Announcing the news on social media, the Falaknuma Das star wrote, “Hi all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself and following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after being vaccinated this strain is spreading like wildfire. Please mask up and stay safe. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Meanwhile, actor Vishwak Sen rose to fame with his maiden directorial project Falaknuma Das. The actor scored his first superhit with HIT: The First Case. He last appeared on screen in Paagal. The film was directed by Naresh Kuppili. Vishwak Sen has some prominent projects in his kitty including Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and Gaami.


