Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 14: How Much Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Film Earned on Its 2nd Thursday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 14: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein continued its run at the box office on Day 14 as it completed the second week of its release. The film had earned Rs 107.15 crore in its first 13 days and added Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday, taking the total India net collection to Rs 108.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. On December 11, the Hindi version recorded an overall 13.71 percent occupancy. Morning shows stood at 7.93 percent. Afternoon shows reached 14.36 percent. Evening shows saw 14.78 percent. Night shows touched 17.78 percent. Tamil shows recorded 10.04 percent occupancy overall. Morning shows were 10.39 percent. Afternoon shows reached 11.94 percent. Evening shows stood at 8.85 percent. Night shows were 8.98 percent.

The film opened on November 28 and collected Rs 83.65 crore in its first week. The second week saw a drop in collections, largely due to competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Despite the decline, the film is moving closer to the Rs 110 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein Day-Wise Office Collection (As per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17 crore

Day 3: Rs 19 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.85 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.8 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 83.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.7 crore

Day 10: Rs 6.9 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.4 crore

Day 12: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 13: Rs 2 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.65 crore

Week 2 total: Rs 25.15 crore

Total Collection so far: Rs 108.8 Cr

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and follows an impulsive young man, played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance ends when she decides to marry someone else. The story then follows his journey through heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer