Thalapathy Vijay's action packed 'GOAT' trailer out now

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 : Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his 'GOAT' film.

The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

On what audience can expect from the trailer, Archana Kalpathi, CEO, AGS Entertainment said, "We at AGS are equally excited along with Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja and the entire teams to bring you this truly spectacular film. This is only a glimpse of all the excitement and so much more. We are hoping that the audiences world over enjoy the film as much as we have enjoyed making it."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios added , "At Zee Studios, we're thrilled to bring the cinematic grandeur of 'The Greatest Of All Time' to Indian audiences. Thalapathy Vijay's remarkable dual performance, combined with Venkat Prabhu's visionary direction, makes this film a landmark event in Indian cinema. We are confident that the film's blend of action, emotion, and cutting-edge visuals will captivate viewers across the region. As we unveil the trailer, we invite everyone to witness a glimpse of the extraordinary experience that awaits them on September 5th."

'GOAT' also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash. The film is slated to release on 5th September.

