Thalapathy Vijay's film No. 67 finally gets a name - 'LEO'

Chennai, Feb 3 The suspense over the title of Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked-about 67th movie is finally over. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial tentatively titled 'Thalapathy67' finally has an official name 'LEO' the makers announced on Friday.

The makers have released the title promo which is grand and befits a Vijay-starrer. Introducing the viewers to some heart-throbbing visuals of Vijay, 'LEO' promises yet another masterpiece from the house of 7 Screen Studio.

Keeping Vijay company are Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar.

