Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 95 Crore in First Week; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release Thamma has completed its first week in theatres. According to Sacnilk, movie collected Rs 4.30 crore on Day 7, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 95.60 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.27 percent on Monday. It had 6.88 percent occupancy in morning shows, 11.01 percent in afternoon shows, 12.29 percent in evening shows and 14.88 percent in night shows.

The romantic comedy horror film hit theatres on October 21 and opened to strong numbers despite facing competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan. However, the film has missed the chance to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening week.

Here's the day-wise box office collection (According to Sacnilk):

Day 1 – Rs 24 crore

Day 2 – Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 – Rs 13 crore

Day 4 – Rs 10 crore

Day 5 – Rs 13.1 crore

Day 6 – Rs 12.6 crore

Day 7 – Rs 4.30 crore

According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. It still has a way to go before recovering its full cost.

Thamma is the fifth installment in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It tells the story of a journalist who encounters a mysterious woman and turns into a vampiric creature called Betal to save humanity from an ancient evil.

It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Shardul Rana, Faisal Malik, and Vinay Pathak.

Watch Thamma Trailer

Thamma has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes and is currently running in theatres in Hindi and Telugu.