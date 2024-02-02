Thane’s Gadkari Rangayatan Gets a Makeover: Senior Actor Prashant Damle Shares Inputs

The renovation plan of the 'Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan' theatre encapsulates the essence of Thane city's artistic heritage.is underway. Aligning with this, the TMC officials interacted with senior actor Prashant Damle who is also the President of Akhil Bhartiya Natya Parishad. The auditorium should provide facilities for actors and audience, and it should also be done expeditiously, said the senior actor. Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayata, a vibrant cultural extravaganza is known as the emblem of Thane city and is favored by all theater enthusiasts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has granted a fund of Rs. 8 crores for the renovation of the auditorium which is a landmark of Thane city. The work of preparing the blueprint for this renovation is currently underway, and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has instructed that the suggestions of the theater artists be taken into account.



During the meeting, technical and non-technical improvements in Rangayatan were discussed. TMC officials informed LokmatTimes.com that Damle made some suggestions, such as the number of chairs should not be reduced while changing the seating arrangement in Gadkari Rangayatan, a lift should be provided for the audience, and care should be taken to ensure that the toilets are regularly cleaned. Damle also said that the sound system of Rangayatan is good, but additional speakers should be installed on the balcony so that the audience there can hear more clearly. He also said that the green rooms should be improved.



The TMC Commissioner has instructed that the repair work that can be done while keeping the programs running in Rangayatan and the repair work that needs to be done by closing Rangayatan should be planned. Accordingly, the repair work will be taken up soon, said Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari.



Complaints and suggestions regarding the inconveniences faced by actors and audiences in Gadkari Rangayatan have been made for the last few years. The structure of the Rangayatan was also structurally audited. It was found that the original structure is in good condition, but the internal structure and facilities need a radical change. Accordingly, a proposal for the renovation of Gadkari Rangayatan was submitted by the TMC to the State Government. It was approved in July 2023 and a fund of Rs 8 crore was sanctioned.



The Rangayatan, which was built in 1978, was extensively renovated in 2005. It is now being renovated after 18 years. The seating capacity of Rangayatan is 1080. The renovation of Gadkari Rangayatan will mainly include strengthening the main structure, renovating the rehearsal hall, changing the entire seating arrangement in the main auditorium, necessary improvements in the green room for the actors, updating the stage flooring, improving the air conditioning system, and complete modernization of the toilets.