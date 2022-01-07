'The Boys' Season 3 sets premiere date

This summer 'The Boys' will be making a return, Amazon's Prime Video revealed on Friday, along with the first footage from Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated superhero series.

According to Variety, the third season of 'The Boys' will launch with its first three episodes on Friday, June 3. Just like they did with Season 2, showrunner Eric Kripke and 'The Boys' team have decided to roll out the Season 3 episodes weekly, rather than the all-at-once dump treatment Season 1 received.

The remaining five episodes of Season 3 will launch each Friday after the premiere, leading up to the season finale on July 8.

As per Amazon, "'The Boys' is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It's the seemingly powerless against the super powerful."

The premiere date news came at the very end of Friday's episode of the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman', a tie-in to 'The Boys' that has been offering fans glimpses into the show's world, courtesy of Vought News Network (VNN), while they await Season 3.

This episode ended with the first footage from the upcoming season, showing Supes of the Seven members Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) posing for Vought exec Ashley (Colby Minifie) and the press, as the camera pans in on Homelander while his smile becomes increasingly crazed before the premiere date flashes on the screen.

'The Boys' Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and series newcomer Jensen Ackles.

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the raunchy Prime Video superhero drama is executive produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr.

'The Boys' is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures, as per Variety.

