The generation today constantly seeks validation on social media, says Pratik Gandhi

Amazon’s free video streaming platform has been making waves with its path-breaking content library. Recently the streaming service has made headlines with the latest season of their crime thriller anthology, Crimes Aaj Kal. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 is hosted by the supremely talented Pratik Gandhi. While discussing the growing rate of crimes amongst the youth, the actor candidly shared his thoughts. He said, “The growing rate of crimes among the youth these days is a huge concern, especially with the exposure that is available on social media. The generation today constantly seeks validation on social media and the number of likes decides their mood of living. I believe social media is a very powerful tool if used wisely, or else it can also be disastrous.”

Further adding to what was his takeaway from the crime anthology, he shared, “I believe the younger generation needs a lot of love and attention from their parents and loved ones. The need for the development of self-control must be instilled in them because that can help reduce a lot of things that may lead to being criminally offensive. It was quite tricky initially, as I was not playing a character, I had to be neutral and not take sides as an anchor, there were instances while narrating when I used to feel angry about the bad things that were happening in the story, but I couldn’t express it.”