The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Earns Over Rs 1 Crore on Thursday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 7: Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu release The Girlfriend closed its first week with steady earnings. As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected about Rs 1.10 crore India net on Thursday, which was Day 7 of its run. Its week-one total is near Rs 11.25 crore. The film stayed firm through most weekdays after a sharp drop on Monday. It made Rs 1.15 crore on Day 4, Rs 1.30 crore on Day 5, and another Rs 1.30 crore on Day 6 before slowing slightly on Thursday.

On Thursday, the movie recorded 17.18 percent overall occupancy in Telugu shows. Afternoon shows performed the best with 19.01 percent. Morning shows stood at 14.43 percent. Evening shows were at 17.74 percent. Night shows were at 17.55 percent.

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 42 crore and needs to earn around Rs 22 crore more to recover its cost.

The Girlfriend tells the story of a young woman navigating love, compatibility and self-discovery during college. Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh play pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while Krishnan Vasant handled cinematography.

