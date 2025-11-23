The Girlfriend Box Office Collection: Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu Film Crosses ₹30 Crore Worldwide

Rashmika Mandanna, continues her remarkable ascent as the Pan-India Number One Heroine, powered by the outstanding success of her latest female-led film, The Girlfriend. This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for her, with back-to-back box-office hits across multiple industries. From period dramas and action thrillers to horror-comedies and now an intense relationship drama, Rashmika’s impressive versatility has firmly established her as one of Indian cinema’s most dependable, dynamic, and widely adored performers.

The Girlfriend, directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, released recently and has quickly become a favourite among audiences. Both youth and family viewers across the country have embraced the film for its strong emotional core and compelling, women-centric storytelling driven by Rashmika’s powerhouse performance. The packed theatres and strong box-office momentum highlight the deep connection she holds with audiences nationwide.

The film has posted exceptional box-office figures. The Girlfriend collected a robust ₹23 crore in India across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, along with an impressive ₹7 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹30 crore. Alongside its commercial triumph, the film has garnered widespread critical acclaim for its engaging narrative and nuanced performances. Rashmika’s portrayal is being hailed as one of the most layered and mature acts of her career, while Rahul Ravindran is receiving praise for delivering a powerful, character-driven drama.

This film marks a memorable and profitable venture for everyone involved. Presented by leading producer Allu Aravind, the movie is jointly backed by Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni, with a strong supporting cast featuring Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, and others.