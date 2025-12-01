The Girlfriend OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Online?

The Girlfriend OTT Release: Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, will make its digital debut on Netflix starting December 5. Netflix India shared the OTT update on its Instagram account along with a poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Fans have expressed excitement over the digital release. One user wrote, “Thank you Netflix. Best movie for this generation.” Another commented, “Thanks for releasing it in Hindi as well,” while others described it as “one of the best movies in 2025.”

According to reports, The Girlfriend earned Rs 18.56 crore in India and Rs 28.94 crore worldwide. The film was made on a budget of Rs 42 crore.

The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and explores love, relationships and self-discovery during college years. The story follows Bhooma Devi, played by Rashmika Mandanna, a MA Literature student who falls in love with college student Vikram, played by Dheekshith. The narrative shows how a budding romance can turn toxic. The film also features Anu Emmanuel, Rohini and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

The Girlfriend Trailer