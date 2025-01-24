"The hardest year of my life...": Lili Reinhart opens up about her battle with "mysterious disease"

Washington [US], January 24 : 'Riverdale' actress Lili Reinhart has shared her battle with interstitial cystitis (IC), also known as bladder pain syndrome, a chronic condition that causes bladder pain and inflammation.

The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an emotional post that also touched on her search for answers about a "mysterious autoimmune/inflammatory disease."

Reinhart posted a series of pictures along with a lengthy note to give fans a glimpse into her difficult health journey in 2024, which she considered to be the "hardest year of her life."

"I feel it's important to show an honest glimpse of what last year was like for me while dealing with my health issues. I'm so thankful for @selfmagazine and @julia_c_sullivan for giving me the space to share what I've been going through. Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers about a mysterious autoimmune/inflammatory disease made 2024 the hardest year of my life," she wrote.

The actress also shared how her grandmother's experience inspired her to share her story. Lili recounted how her grandmother's symptoms of cancer were ignored by doctors for months, until her persistence led to a diagnosis, by which time the cancer had spread.

"I was inspired to talk about this after my grandmother was ignored by doctors for months when exhibiting clear symptoms of cancer, and it was only after her own strength and advocacy for herself that she was given a blood test that diagnosed her. And by then, the cancer had spread. The most important thing I have taken away from this experience is the absolute need to advocate for your own health," Lili wrote.

Take a look at the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

"Do not let a doctor gaslight you or diminish your pain. I hope the men and women out there struggling to find answers feel even the slightest bit seen by my experience," she added.

This isn't the first time Lili has opened up about her health. In February last year, the actress opened up about her diagnosis with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

