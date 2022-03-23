The Kashmir Files: 'I Don't Understand Politics' Darshan Kumar reacts to Propaganda film comment

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. But the film is also facing some criticism by the opposition political parties.

Talking on the same Darshan Kumaar who played the key character in the film responded to the criticism and said, "I don't understand politics. I am an actor who has played this character with utmost honesty. People who are not aware of what happened with Kashmiri Pandits may have different opinions. But I have seen real victim videos and their first-hand experience and I was ashamed of myself. The first-hand videos of the victims left me with goosebumps. Vivek sir has done a phenomenal job when it comes to research."

Speaking about his bonding with the co-actor Anupam Kher who played the role of Pandit, Darshan said "Anupam sir is an actor par excellence firstly. However, I didn't get a chance to interact with him much as we were busy preparing our parts. But there was one scene in which Anupam sir told me that this is a real incident and it had happened with one of his relatives."

However, the film has collected Rs 190.10 Crore so far.