The Marvels will witness a “Stronger and Greater” Nick Fury

Marvel Studios' upcoming film The Marvels is all set for a triple treat with the power-packed trio of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau! While the audiences wait with bated breath for the electrifying trio to feature on the big screen,, the film will also feature one of the vital members of MCU in a more stronger and significant form. It is none other than Nick Fury, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

Director of Secret Invasion, Ali Salem describes the series as a "a big love story," that explores Nick Fury’s emotional side. He says, "I think it's a big love story. And I think it's Nick exploring his love for a lot of people. The most challenging one is the fact that he fell in love and married a Skrull and battling his sense of other, living as a Black man in America and living as an aging man in a more fit world. I think he's constantly exploring that sense of other and dealing with this love story that he's never quite reconciled.”

While the trailer of The Marvels looks promising, it is intriguing to know how the ‘stronger and greater’ Nick Fury would impact the dynamics of MCU, starting from The Marvels. Secret Invasion has set the stage for unparalleled action and a journey of immense strength for the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. The exciting turn of events in Secret Invasion would allow him to forge new relationships with The Marvels, where a stronger comeback to lead a new generation of superheroes will be a delightful watch. Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.