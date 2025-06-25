'The Traitors' greenlit for second season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Seeing the success of 'The Traitors', the makers have planned to renew the show for a second season.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that it has greenlit a second season of 'The Traitors', following the breakout success of the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.

Season 2 is being developed at the moment.

Since its India premiere on June 12, the show has been in the news, garnering audience attention. The participants include Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Uorfi Javed, among others.

In the game, traitors are secretly chosen at the outset while the remaining contestants must work together to unmask them before being eliminated themselves.

Speaking about the second season, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "It's been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India.With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar and a stellar line up of players who have brought their A-game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we're thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, "We're thrilled with the overwhelming reception and audience response to the Indian adaptation of The Traitors. Our fantastic collaboration with Prime Video resulted in delivering a version of the format that feels both fresh and true to its core, one that struck a real chord with viewers, who came for the thrill, drama, and their favorite celebrities, but stayed for the novelty, intrigue, and high entertainment quotient. Given the show's rising popularity within just weeks of its launch, we're delighted that Prime Video is greenlighting the development of season 2 of the much-loved format that's sure to raise the bar even higher."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently seen as the host for the ongoing season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor