"Things Are Changing": Rakul Preet Singh on Playing Central Character in De De Pyaar De 2 and the Evolving Space for Women in Cinema

Rakul Preet Singh, who delivered bang on hit with De De Pyaar De 2, reflected on the evolving representation of women in commercial cinema while speaking about her role as one of the film’s central characters. The actor shared her perspective on how storytelling has gradually shifted to create meaningful, impactful parts for women across genres.

When asked about how she is such a central character of this movie & are there good characters being written for women now? Rakul responded to it " I feel we are on that journey. We have had a lot of films in recent times where women are getting good, substantial roles in commercial films.” She emphasised that commercial cinema, in particular, plays a significant role in amplifying such representation. “Why I’m specifically saying commercial films is because commercial films have the reach, right?” she added.

Citing examples of women-led and women-centric roles that have resonated with audiences, she noted, “Whether it is Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani, or Gangubai being written for her, or so many other films. There is Udta Punjab. De De Pyaar De has always had, even in part one, my role and Tabu ma’am’s role as central characters as well.”

Rakul further expressed optimism about the continued progress of strong female narratives in mainstream cinema. “So I feel things are changing, and I feel we are getting there. We are getting there. Of course, a lot more has to be done, but we are on that path.” With De De Pyaar De 2, she once again steps into a role that mirrors this ongoing shift, highlighting the importance of layered, substantial characters for women in films with mass appeal