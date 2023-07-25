Tiger 3: Salman Khan's film teaser to be attached with Jawan

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make our Diwali special with the release of 'Tiger 3'. According to reports, it has been revealed that the Tiger 3 teaser will be attached with Shah Rukh's Jawan, which is slated to hit theatres on September 7. According to film trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the promotional plan for Tiger 3 is expected to kick off with a character teaser featuring Salman's look as Tiger, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Manobala further predicts that Shah Rukh Khan's poster from Tiger 3 will be unveiled on his 58th birthday on November 2, adding to the excitement around the film. With both Salman and Shah Rukh bringing their charisma and star power to the film, 'Tiger 3' promises to be a blockbuster spectacle that fans cannot wait to witness on the big screen.Apart from the lead pair, 'Tiger 3' boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, and Riddhi Dogra, among others.