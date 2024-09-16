Tito Jackson Passes Away: Michael Jackson's Brother Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest At 70

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers who formed the popular pop group the Jackson 5, died at the age of 70. Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, including global superstars Michael and sister Janet, and was part of a musical family whose songs are still popular today. "With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear father, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us. We are astonished, sad, and heartbroken. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," his sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday.

He had recently been performing with brothers Marlon and Jackie under the aegis of the Jacksons, including a date as recently as one week ago in England. In recent years he had also recorded and done many shows as a blues guitarist, under his own name or with the B.B. King Blues Band. Tito Jackson is survived by sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, whom he shared with late ex-wife Delores Martes. He received three Grammy nominations throughout his career as part of the group for best R&B performance by a duo or group and best contemporary vocal performance by a duo or group.