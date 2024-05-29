TMKOC Fame Gurucharan Singh Claims That He Was Forced to Disappear

Actor Gurucharan Singh, famous for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', was reported missing. His father filed a police report, mentioning that his son was supposed to fly from Delhi to Mumbai but never did. Following this, a search operation was initiated by the police, who even visited the TMKOC sets to question his former colleagues but could not find any leads. After 25 days, he reappeared, leaving many wondering about his whereabouts. Singh has since broken his silence and disclosed the reason for his sudden disappearance.

The disappearance of Gurucharan Singh sparked numerous inquiries. His father's health had also declined. Both family and the police were actively searching for him, with CCTV footage being scrutinized. A collective sigh of relief ensued upon his independent return to Delhi after 25 days, during which his bank activities were under surveillance. Upon his arrival, he disclosed embarking on a religious journey. In a subsequent interview with Times Now, Gurucharan Singh stated, "I will address this matter shortly. I will reveal the reasons behind my disappearance and who influenced me. Please grant me some time. Currently, I am engaged in legal proceedings; I am unable to comment at the moment."

Furthermore, he mentioned, "Once the entire procedure concludes, I will address all queries. Certain pending matters have been resolved. Only a few affairs concerning my father remain outstanding. Presently, operations are on hold due to the ongoing elections. There are legal matters that require attention.