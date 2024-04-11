"To Highlight Both Sides”: Anushka Sharma Reacts to Viral Video of Street Dogs Saving Boy From Pit Bull Attack

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, reacted to a video of street dogs saving a boy from a pit bull attack on Thursday.

In an Instagram story, Anushka reshared a now-viral video showing the incident of a boy being attacked by a pit bull in Ghaziabad, captured on CCTV. Reports indicate the 15-year-old victim was critically injured after an attack by a neighbour's dog earlier this week. The viral clip, also shared by Anushka, shows street dogs intervening to confront the pit bull as the boy attempts to escape.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "To highlight both sides." The video was initially shared on Instagram by Dharamsala Animal Rescue, captioned, "Watch till the end. Adopt don’t shop, adopt streeties, adopt dogs, give love a chance, street dog heroes, bravery, worthy, worthy of love."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story:

Anushka returned to Instagram in March 2024, over a month after her son Akaay's birth, although she remains relatively inactive on social media. She delivered her second child in the UK, where she continues to reside while Virat Kohli returned to India just before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

About Ghaziabad incident:

A 15-year-old boy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was attacked by a neighbor's pit bull on Tuesday afternoon. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the boy, Altaf, being mauled by the dog. Altaf is seen kicking and struggling to free himself from the dog's grip. Someone from a nearby balcony also throws water to distract the animal. Altaf manages to get up and run for safety, with the dog still chasing him.

The video shows him reaching a door and attempting to enter as stray dogs charge at the pit bull, allowing Altaf to escape into the house. According to media reports, the Municipal Corporation took custody of the dog after the attack. Altaf is currently hospitalized in Delhi. No formal complaint has been filed.

