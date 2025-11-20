Tom Robinson's 'The Chair Company' renewed for Season 2

Washington DC [US], November 20 : Tim Robinson's HBO comedy 'The Chair Company' has been renewed for a Season 2, reported Variety.

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin created the comedy show 'The Chair Company'. Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, quote: "We're thrilled by the incredible response to 'The Chair Company' and 'I Love LA,'"

HBO & HBO Max comedy head and HBO programming exec VP Amy Gravitt said in a statement. "Both shows confidently carry on the HBO comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn't be happier to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel, and their exceptional teams," as quoted by Variety.

HBO noted that 'The Chair Company' currently has a perfect 100 score from critics on 'Rotten Tomatoes,' Variety reported.

The series stars Robinson as a man "who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."

The eight-episode first season of 'The Chair Company,' which bowed last month, will wrap with a season finale on November 30, reported Variety.

Robinson stars as William Ronald Trosper, Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini.

The show also features Lou Diamond Phillips in a recurring role as Jeff Levjman. Robinson and Zach Kanin exec produce, along with Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, Andrew DeYoung, and Igor Srubshchik.

Andrew DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg are the series directors, according to Variety.

