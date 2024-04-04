Top picks for our OTT watchlist: 'Yeh Meri Family 3', 'Farrey', 'HanuMan' and more

New Delhi, April 4 The OTT world for the month of April is filled with thrilling dramas to captivating action, offering something for every mood and taste.

So, whether you're in the mood for suspense, laughter, or heartwarming moments, these OTT releases are guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Here is a list of six titles that have caught the attention of IANS --

'Yeh Meri Family Season 3'

'Yeh Meri Family' Season 3 stars Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj. The season follows the Awasthi family, particularly Rishi, as they navigate life's challenges with a mix of comedy, drama, and old-world charm.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV from April 4.

'Ripley'

'Ripley' is a limited series starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning. The show follows the inscrutable Tom Ripley, played by Scott, as he is recruited by a rich industrialist in 1960s New York to bring home his wayward son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn).

The period drama is shot in black and white, adding to its moody atmosphere. Ripley is a slow thriller filled with deceit and murder, showcasing Scott's compelling portrayal of the titular character.

It will stream on Netflix from April 4.

'HanuMan'

HanuMan, the superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, features Teja Sajja alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai.

The movie promises a thrilling journey into a new cinematic universe. Set in the fictional realm of Anjanadri, HanuMan follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gains the powers of Lord Hanuman to protect the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after encountering a mysterious gem.

It will be released on April 5 on Disney+ Hotstar, in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

'Farrey'

'Farrey' stars Alizeh, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Prasanna Bisht. It follows the story of Niyati, an orphaned genius who lands a scholarship at a prestigious school. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled in a cheating racket after helping a wealthy but academically weak classmate during exams.

It will premiere on Zee5 on April 5.

'Parasyte: The Grey'

'Parasyte: The Grey' promises a thrilling dive into a world of unfathomable creatures and gripping storylines. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this South Korean sci-fi horror series adapts the manga Parasyte, depicting a chilling confrontation with parasitic creatures. It stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun. It will air on April 5 on Netflix.

'Flash'

'Flash' is directed by Shaurya Singh, and stars Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish, weaving a tale of intrigue and suspense. The story unfolds as Vansh and Aksha meet on a stranded road. Vansh, who is a photographer, offers to do a photoshoot for Aksha. When they start the photoshoot, strange things start to happen and Vansh starts to have visions.

A Watcho Exclusives series is a riveting mystery thriller premiering on April 5 on the Watcho App.

