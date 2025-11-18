Tracy Morgan says new sitcom 'Crutch' reflects his life, says "I am just mimicking my dad"

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Tracy Morgan stars in the new Paramount+ sitcom 'Crutch', where he plays Francois "Frank" Crutchfield. The Saturday Night Live alum said that the series is "just mimicking my dad," according to People.

The actor stars in the new Paramount+ sitcom Crutch, which premiered on Paramount+, and is a spinoff of the CBS hit comedy The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer. Morgan plays Cedric's cousin, Francois "Frank" Crutchfield.

"It's 100 per cent me because I'm just mimicking my dad," said Morgan, adding, "My older brother moved back in with my father, and that was sort of a battle, but a teachable moment. Imagine Simba moving back in with Mufasa. Who's the Lion King? My father had to go about it a graceful way, let my brother know he was the Mufasa. And I'm just mimicking that," according to People.

He also made set a family affair. His 12-year-old daughter, Maven Sonae (whom he shares with his ex-wife, Megan Wollover), appears in a cameo role. It's a moment that reflects where Morgan is today in his life, which is focused on family and grounded by gratitude.

Maven, who plays Raven in the series, lights up as she joins his interview and talks about working on the show. "It's really cool being on a set and being dressed up," she says. "I like fashion." In Crutch, Raven is a local girl who stops into Crutch's store selling popcorn to fund a school trip and negotiates her way into a deal with him, according to People.

The 30 Rock star said his approach to work is now different from what it was earlier in his career. "I love everything that I've done," he says. "I'm an older man now, so it's that much fun. It's getting even better now that I have the experience. You can't see how big the mountain is if you're right up on it. You have to step back and look at it and go, 'Wow, that mountain is big.' Now I see how big this mountain is. Now I'm gonna climb it. And I'm gonna climb it just because it's there."

These days, he noted, the projects he chooses need to have meaning. "Anything with a heart. Because it has a heart. If it doesn't have a heart, I don't wanna do it."

That perspective deepened after the 2014 highway crash that left him in critical condition and killed his friend, fellow comedian James McNair. He vividly remembers the early days of recovery. "There are people who have been through a lot worse, a lot more," he says.

"Don't cry for me. There are people out there doing a lot worse. My grandmother told me that when I was in the hospital. I just came out of the coma. She said, 'Just when you thought you were doing bad, there are people out there doing worse.' So I feel fortunate," according to People.

The Saturday Night Live alum added that Maven and her mother were travelling with him for nearly the entire tour leading up to the accident, except for the one night of the crash. "Thank the Lord," he said, adding, "I'm here to see her grow," according to People.

Now, more than a decade later, Morgan said his gratitude guides him every day. "I feel fortunate. I feel great. Every morning I wake up. Even on a cloudy day, the sun might not be out, but it's up. The rest is up to me."

Asked what advice he'd give his younger self, he doesn't hesitate: "Keep doing what you doing. You're doing fine," according to People.

Crutch is streaming now on Paramount+.

