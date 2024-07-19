Trailer of Seema Biswas-starrer 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : The makers of the lockdown drama 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' released its trailer on Thursday.

Set against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced lockdown, 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' follows the lives of three families living in a housing complex.

The film explores how the lockdown reveals hidden truths and tests the bonds of relationships. The story centres around Krishna Bhagat, a local bread supplier whose daily rounds connect the families. As the pandemic intensifies, their lives unravel in three dramatic phases, exposing secrets, financial struggles, and familial tensions.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, Shakir Khan, and Rohandeep Singh, the film stars actress Seema Biswas, along with Manjari Fadnnis, Siddhant Kapoor, Trimala Adhikari, Rohit Khandelwal, Indraneil Sengupta, and Barkha Sengupta in key roles.

Speaking about the film, director Aarti said, "With 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi', we set out to capture a unique moment in time that touched us all. The pandemic forced us to pause, reflect, and often confront truths we had long ignored. Through the intertwined stories of our characters, we explore how crisis can bring out both the best and the most challenging aspects of human nature. This film is a tribute to the strength of every human out there and the bonds that connect us, even when physically apart. I am confident that audiences will see a bit of themselves in these characters and find inspiration in their journeys."

Actor Seema Biswas shared, "Playing Leela in Chalti Rahe Zindagi was a deeply moving experience. This film beautifully captures the struggles and triumphs of ordinary people during extraordinary times. I am hoping viewers will find a piece of themselves in these characters and their journeys."

'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' is set to release on July 26 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor