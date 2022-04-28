Trailers of 'Modern Love' India chapter showcase heartwarming stories

Mumbai, April 28 The trailers of 'Modern Love' India chapter were released on Thursday at a Prime Video India's fifth anniversary at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

The India chapter of the hit international series features three versions from cosmopolitan cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The Indian adaptations of 'Modern Love' explore heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in India's three biggest cities with many unique milieus.

'Modern Love Mumbai' brings together six directors Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. Penned by Nilesh Maniyar, John Belanger, Hansal Mehta, Ankur Harish Pathak, Raghav Raj Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor, Alankrita Srivastava, Jyotsna Hariharan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dhruv Sehgal, Devika Bhagat and Nupur Asthana.

The cast includes Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh .

'Modern Love Mumbai' is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications.

'Modern Love Chennai' (Tamil) has been directed by Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar and Akshay Sundher with scripts from Balaji Tharaneetharan, Rajumurugan, Reshma Ghatala, Pratheep Kumar and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Produced by Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, 'Modern Love Chennai' stars Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng and Sanjula S.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' (Telugu) brings out stories set in the India's tech capital Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad leaf has been produced by SIC Productions (Films) with directors Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudanam at the helm of affairs. The stories have been penned by Nagesh Kukunoor, Shashi Sudigala and Bahaish Kapoor.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta.

All episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video starting May 13.

