Triptii Dimri: I've been receiving quite a few marriage proposals in my DMs

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actress Triptii Dimri said that she has been receiving a lot of marriage proposals in her DMs lately and added that she finds it pretty strange.

In a recent interview with a magazine, when asked about the most bizarre DM she’s come across, Triptii said: "I've been receiving quite a few marriage proposals in my DMs lately, so I think that’s pretty strange!”

Recently, Triptii brought out her love for all things retro as she shared a video of herself pulling off a yesteryear look to promote her upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.”

The look was from the trailer launch of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in which she could be seen donning a fern-coloured saree with a floral pattern. She rounded up her look with a matching scarf, bangles and a pair of statement glasses.

In the video, she was asked if she is living her dream of being in your 60s, the actress responded by saying, “I’m”.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Mukesh Tiwari, follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

The film has been mainly shot in Rishikesh and was wrapped in April 2024. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Dream Girl” and its follow-up “Dream Girl 2”.

This is Triptii’s 2nd film after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. Earlier, her ‘Bad Newz’ emerged as a hit, and now ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ looks set to bring her a hattrick.

Following this, she has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and “Dhadak 2” in the pipeline. She is also set to headline Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly anticipated untitled action drama, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

