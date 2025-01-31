Triptii Dimri parties with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Mumbai, Jan 31 Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri was recently spotted enjoying a fun night out with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

The actress was seen celebrating Merchant’s birthday together in the Maldives. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the celebrations. Dimri posted a selfie of the two, both wearing sunglasses and smiling happily. She also shared a few more pictures of Sam, including one of him behind the wheel of a car and another showing him pointing at some silver jewellery on display.

Accompanying the collage, Triptii wrote, “Happy Birthday Sam Merchant, wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you.” Another group photo features Dimri and Merchant posing with their other friends.

Meanwhile, the rumoured love-birds have been the subject of dating rumours for a while, though neither has officially confirmed their relationship. The duo has frequently shared similar photos on social media, sparking speculation about their outings together. In fact, Triptii and Sam even rang in the New Year together in Finland, fueling further buzz about their bond. Both took to Instagram to share similar pictures and videos, giving followers a glimpse into their time together.

On the work front, Triptii made her acting debut in the thriller "Mom" (2017) and went on to play her first leading role in the romantic drama "Laila Majnu." She received critical acclaim for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films "Bulbbul" and "Qala."

The actress was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." The horror-comedy also starred Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner recently provided an update, announcing that the film is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

