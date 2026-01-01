"Truly nothing stops you dad": Hrithik Roshan sends warm birthday wishes to former father-in-law Sanjay Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to his former father-in-law, veteran actor-director Sanjay Khan.

In a long Instagram post, Hrithik offered an admirable and emotional nod to Khan, while also remembering his former mother-in-law, the late Zarine Khan.

The 'Krrish' star referred to Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan as "dad" and "mom."

"Today on your birthday Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I've ever known, the one corner I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and mom. I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met - 'Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights my son!' I believed it dad. I believed it cause it came from you," Hrithik wrote.

Hrithik also remembered receiving a "golden" advice from Khan during his early years as an actor.

"I was nervous about a shoot and you looked at me and said, "before each shot that moment when the clap covers your face - collect all of you, smile and whisper 'magic time' and then just let it all go!' That stayed with me dad and I use that till today. Works like magic. Everytime," he added.

Celebrating Sanjay Khan's journey, the actor concluded, "You have been a pioneer for the Indian television industry. Making a well-researched historical like "Tipu Sultan" way before the internet made research easy - you raised the bar for indian television long before OTT and the show continues to be a favourite for so many of us all these years later. Truly nothing stops you dad, you even cheated death and kept building. May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday dad. Love you and Miss you mom."

Along with his post, Hrithik also shared a carousel of pictures, capturing him with Sanjay Khan and family in rare family moments.

Hrithik's former wife, Sussanne Khan, also featured in the pictures.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000, but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

