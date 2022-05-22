Tum Bin star Himanshu Malik reveals he was offered to have an affair to stay in limelight: 'We will arrange a room in Goa'

Himanshu Malik rose to fame after his stellar performance in the 2001 hit film Anubhav Sinha’s romantic film‘Tum Bin’ revealed a shocking incident where he was asked to have an affair just to stay relevant in the news. Apparently a magazine publication had asked him to do the same and even provided a room to him in Goa. "I got a glimpse of how the industry is soon after Tum Bin and it disturbed me a lot. That was a time when magazines used to be huge. So I got a call from one huge magazine publication, asking me to have an affair. 'If you have an affair with an upcoming actress, it makes for a good story', I was told.”

He also added that that was the first time he realised the ways that the film industry function. “I was told 'Yes, no one becomes a star without the publicity. We will talk to one or two candidates, they will be as famous as you are. We will even get you a room in Goa. You just go there and we will expose,” he further informed.Himanshu Malik has recently donned the director’s hat with ‘Chitrakoot’. The film released recently featuring Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas, and Shruti Bapna in key roles.About the film, Himanshu recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s a relationship drama about love, companionship and transmission it creates. We shot it in Goa, Mumbai and Pune. The city’s name has been used as a metaphor and a symbol of love, as per the mythology. It's a young cast who have been around and doing some really good stuff.”

