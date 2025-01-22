Two Arrested in Uttar Pradesh for Offensive Remarks on Maha Kumbh and Hindu Deities

Two individuals, including journalist Kamran Alvi, were arrested on Wednesday for making "offensive" remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh and Hindu deities, according to police reports by PTI. The arrests came after a video posted by Alvi, which reportedly offended some viewers, leading to swift action from higher authorities.

Alvi, who has over 9,000 followers on Facebook and runs a news portal, was arrested under Section 299 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly insulting religious symbols. Police are investigating others who may have been involved in circulating the video.

In a separate incident, Abhishek Kumar from Boja village near Jaidpur was also arrested for posting objectionable comments on social media about Hindu deities and the Maha Kumbh. Police filed a case against him as well. The Maha Kumbh, a major Hindu pilgrimage, began on January 13 in Prayagraj and will run until February 26.