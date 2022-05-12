TXT hits 1 million album sales for the first time with new EP

Seoul, May 12 The latest album from K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has sold over a million copies for the first time in its three-year career, the group's agency said Wednesday.

TXT's fourth EP "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" has sold 1.07 million copies in just two days after its release Monday, Big Hit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local albums sales tracker, Yonhap news agency reported.

It became the first million-selling album from the band since its debut in March 2019.

Depicting what happens after stories in the band's "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter" series albums, the new EP is about a boy who is overtaken by a whirlwind of emotions, such as rage and loss, after experiencing the first breakup of his life.

