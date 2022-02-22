Uma Thurman: I'm surprised by how much I love acting

New Delhi, Feb 22 She has been feted with a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, Hollywood star Uma Thurman, who is often hailed as maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's muse, has spoken about how she takes her own game a step ahead each time she comes on screen.

Speaking to during a roundtable for her upcoming series 'Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber', Thurman talked about competing with herself on-screen.

"I must say that I am surprised by how much I love acting and my curiosity about people and different cultures and what makes them chic and what happens and my love of the huge variety of choices you can do within a performance and it never stops..."

She added: "I guess when you see someone perform who stays curious and enjoys pushing their own boundaries and also does not not necessarily focus on the result as much as the process. The result is kind of scary

