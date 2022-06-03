Upendra's movie 'UI' gets official launch amid a swirl of celebs

Hyderabad, June 3 Upendra's new Kannada film titled 'UI' was launched on Friday at Bhandemahakali Temple in Gavipura Guttahalli, Bengaluru.

On Friday morning, Upendra's upcoming directorial 'UI', was launched, at a formal pooja event. The event's chief guest was actor Shivarajkumar, who was joined by Kiccha Sudeep, Duniya Vijay, Dhananjaya, and Vasishta Simha.

A poster for the upcoming film was also released, featuring a concept design that teases the mysterious crux of 'UI.' The presence of a horse-like animal with other caricatures in the poster, it piques interest in the story.

With the film 'UI,' Upendra returns to directing after a seven-year hiatus. His most recent film 'Uppi 2' was released in 2015.

The regular filming for the film will begin soon. Co-produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers. The cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor