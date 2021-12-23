Urfi Javed never wants to marry a Muslim men, says "They Want Their Women To Behave In A Certain Way'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has not survived long in the show but has created her own name in such a short time. Along with Bigg Boss Urfi is known for her dressing styles. You must have seen Urfi in a different and unique dress, where she even gets trolled but the star again amazes everyone with her new style every day.



Her recent interview has created storm in the industry, Urfi Javed in her latest interview point out Islam religion and stated that she will never marry a guy who belongs to Muslim community, she said “I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this. The reason why they troll me is because I don't behave the way they expect me to as per their religion.”



Despite being belong to the same community, she feels like Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don't believe in Islam and I don't follow any religion, so I don't care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to” Urfi stated.

Infact the actress is incling towards Hindu culture she also said that she reads Bhagavad Gita. “I am reading the Bhagavad Gita right now. I just want to know more about that religion [Hinduism]. I am more interested in the logical part of it. I hate extremism, so I just want to extract the good part of the holy book”, she said.



Meanwhile on the work front, Urfi Javed was seen in many popular serials. She is known for playing Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania', Aarti in 'Meri Durga', and Bella in 'Bepannaah' Urfi said.