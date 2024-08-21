Urvashi Rautela trolled for getting admitted in hospital for a minor cut

Mumbai, Aug 21 Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday was heavily trolled on the social media, as she posted a video of herself getting admitted in a hospital for a minor cut on her finger.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, who has 73 million followers shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her showing her finger with blood on it. The clip further shows Urvashi sitting on a hospital chair with an oxygen mask attached to her face.

She is wearing a white robe and reading a book.

The post is captioned as: "PRAY FOR ME".

The video has garnered 2.4 million views in just one hour.

However, the snippet did not go well with the netizens and they trolled the diva in the comment section.

A fan wrote: "first Indian woman to admit in hospital after a small cut on finger". Another user said: "Surgery needed".

There are also comments like 'Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy Urvashi', 'Overacting ki dukan', 'Areee kaafi khoon beh gaya, donor to nahi chahiye?', 'Praying for your slower recovery'.

Meanwhile, Urvashi won the title of 'Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2015'. She began her modelling career at the age of 15.

She made her film debut in 2013 with action movie 'Singh Saab the Great', directed by Anil Sharma. The film starred Sunny Deol, Amrita Rao, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Urvashi marked her Kannada debut in 2015 with action film 'Mr Airavata', directed and written by A. P. Arjun and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj. The film featured Darshan, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

She made a special appearance in the song 'Daddy Mummy', in the film 'Bhaag Johnny', starring Kunal Khemu, Mandana Karimi and Zoa Morani in leading roles.

The 30-year-old actress has starred in films like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4', 'Pagalpanti','Jahangir National University'.

She was last seen in crime drama 'Ghuspaithiya' written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2', starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi next has 'NBK109', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Kasoor 2' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor