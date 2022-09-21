Varsha Bollamma's 'tough' questions entertain fans, followers

Chennai, Sep 21 Actress Varsha Bollamma, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films in Tamil and Telugu, on Wednesday chose to have some fun with her followers on Instagram by putting out a video clip in which she was seen asking "tough questions" and also answering them.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: "After years of research, I bring to you the toughest questions to crack.!! #DontHate," and posted the clip.

Some of the questions she asked and answered in the clip included: "What did one volcano say to another?"

"I lava you."

"What do you call a honey bee that is from the United States of America?

"A USB".

"What do you call an ant that will never leave you no matter what you do?"

"A PermanANT."

"What do you call a honey bee that is not sure?"

"A MayBE."

"Which sweet is never on time?"

"ChocoLATE, cos it is always late."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Swathimuthyam', which is scheduled to hit screens on October 5.

