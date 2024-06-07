Varun Badola Shares His Take on the Meteoric Rise of OTT Platforms

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is making headlines with its latest aspirational drama - Jamnapaar. With an impressive rating of 8.4 on IMDb, Jamnapaar has won audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The story chronicles the journey of Shantanu Bansal a.k.a Shanky as he navigates through the lanes of East Delhi to the skyscrapers of South Delhi. The ten-episode series depicts the story of embracing one's roots and celebrating one’s individuality. Featuring Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Varun Badola, Ankita Sahigal, and Raghu Ram, Jamnapaar explores the themes of self-identity, ambitions, and the significance of family.

Sharing his most memorable scene from the series, Varun Badola, who plays Shanky’s father, shared, “It has to be the last scene between the father and son, where the father decides to share a beer with his son. They discuss life, mistakes, and acceptance. He openly admits to his mistakes and gives his son complete freedom to live as he chooses. There was nothing dramatic about the scene, but it was so well written that it hit the right chords. Sometimes simple conversations are the most beautiful ones.”

Varun further shared his take on the meteoric rise of OTT platforms, saying, “I would say it should have happened a little earlier. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when films and TV shows were on hold, OTT platforms effectively filled the gap. We tell various stories, and I believe every good story should have an ending. Even if you create multiple seasons, you at least get the time to work on your story between those seasons.”