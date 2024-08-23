Varun Dhawan Joins Cast of 'Border 2' with Sunny Deol (Watch Video)

Varun Dhawan has officially been confirmed for the much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border.' Sunny Deol, who starred in the original film, welcomed Dhawan to the project on Friday.

The Instagram video shared by Deol heightened anticipation for "Border 2," featuring nostalgic clips from the original film set to Sonu Nigam's rendition of "Sandese Aate Hai." Dhawan's intense voiceover in the video declares, “Dushman Ki Har Goli Se, Jai Hind Bol Ke Takrata Hun. Jab Dharti Maa Bulati Hai, Sab Chodh Ke Aata Hun. Hindustan Ka Fauji Hu Main,” translating to “I face every enemy bullet with 'Jai Hind.' When Mother Earth calls, I come leaving everything behind. I am an Indian soldier.”

The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, follows in the footsteps of J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film, which depicted the 1971 Longewala battle. Singh is known for his work on "Kesari," which portrayed the Battle of Saragarhi.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, with production by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, 'Border 2' is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026, aligning with Republic Day.

Dhawan, who recently starred in 'Bawaal' and 'Bhediya' and has the upcoming Prime Video series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' will join Deol, who enjoyed success with 'Gadar 2' in 2023. J.P. Dutta, known for his war films, continues his legacy with this new epic installment.