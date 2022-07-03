Varun Dhawan starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo touches 100 crore mark

Raj Kaushal directorial Jug Jug Jeeyo has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box-office. The film which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor received positive response upon its release. The announcement was made by the production house Dharma Productions. Producer Karan Johar shared the excitement on social media.

The film's positive response comes as a huge relief to industry which has been reeling under the pandemic. Apart from Jug Jug Jeeyo, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhool Bhuliya 2 also raked in good business.