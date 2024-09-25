Varun Dhawan’s financial woes , can’t afford this common man’s food

Mumbai, Sep 25 Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and gave a glimpse while having the most expensive dish.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun shared a small video in which he was having a delight of healthy poha for breakfast with sliced onions which he referred to as the most expensive dish.

In the video, Varun said, “Most expensive thing going to eat right now, poha with onion”.

After Varun tagged onions as the most expensive dish, we did a fact check to check about the current cost which turned into something else because during the investigation we found that the cost of onions is currently Rs. 50 per kilo which is almost normal due to the rainy season, usually it costs between Rs 45-47 per kilo in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Varun’s referral to onion as the most expensive dish cannot be claimed as a truthful statement at least for now.

Varun also shared a picture from the London premiere of his upcoming show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabu. The, 'Main Tera Hero' actor wrote, "Missing my team" (with the emoji of honey and bunny).

On the work front, Varun is currently busy with the schedule of his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is written and helmed by 'Govinda Naam Mera' fame director Shashank Khaitan. The romantic drama also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Manoj Joshi in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan which is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Apart from this, Varun is all set for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Baby John’ opposite ‘Dasara’ fame actress Keerthy Suresh and ‘Jubilee’ fame star Wamiqa Gabbi.

The action-thriller, helmed by director Kalees is bankrolled by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of A for Apple Productions, Cine1 Studios and Jio Studios.

The film will be released theatrically on December 25, 2024, a remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2016 action-drama ‘Theri’.

Varun will also feature in the sequel of Sunny Deol’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ which has been titled ‘Border 2’. The film will also feature ‘Chamkila’ fame actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor