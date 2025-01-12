Veer Pahariya Drops An Intriguing Hint About Upcoming Treat From His Debut Film Sky Force! Is It A Hint At His Co-star?

Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his grand Bollywood debut - Sky Force. The recently released trailer and Maaye track have garnered immense love and praise from the masses, amplifying anticipation to the much-awaited film of the year. Ahead of its release, the emerging actor took to his social media handle, and dropped a hint about the film's next revelation. Buzz is rife that the post hints about a track featuring his co-star Sara Ali Khan. The emerging actor, who has grabbed the headlines with Sara Ali Khan in the past, has reignited the spark with his latest post.

Sharing a post on his socials, Veer Pahariya wrote, "I just love this song And everything about it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Dropping tomorrow." As soon as the promising actor delighted the audiences, it skyrocketed excitement and anticipation among them to witness the upcoming revelation. Meanwhile, the masses are loving every bit of Veer Pahariya from the trailer as well as the glimpses. Additionally, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Sky Force a grand cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan in the patriotic extravaganza. Backed by Maddock Films, Sky Force is helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, and is heading to the theaters on January 24.