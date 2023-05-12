Venue, guestlist, outfits: Know everything about Raghav Chadha- Parineeti Chopra's engagement

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Actor Parineeeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged after being rumoured about dating for a long time.

Here's all you need to know about the event.

When and Where?

The engagement vows will be taking place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13.

Timing?

The ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhm Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Who will attend?

As per sources, the event will be a Bollywood-theme-based ceremony. 150 people from their families and close friends have been invited to the engagement.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and actor Priyanka Chopra will be attending the ceremony.

What are they going to wear?

For their engagement, Raghav will be wearing an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev whereas Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Msh Malhotra, as per sources.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor