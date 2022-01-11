Veteran Marathi actress Rekha Kamat passes away at 89

Veteran Marathi actress Rekha Kamat passed away today (January 11). The actress, who was known for films like Aggabai Arrechha, Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, breathed her last at her home in Mahim, Mumbai. The late actress was 89 year-old.Rekha Kamat was also known as Kumud Sukhtankar. Rekha married film writer C R Kamat. Her sister Chitra Nawathe was also a renowned Marathi actress. The two sisters represented the golden age of Marathi cinema.

Rekha made her debut in Marathi cinema in 1952. She had acted in various films, dramas and serials like Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, TV show Prapanch where she played the role of 'Akka' in the show. She was also a part of the TV show 'Sanjasavalya' and was widely appreciated for playing the best grandmother on-screen.Rekha also worked in a 2003's Bollywood movie Bhoot along with Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. She has also featured in many advertisements.

