Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issue. The news of his death was confirmed by hospital doctor. He died on Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69."Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

He popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and sang some of his own compositions. He had delivered major box office successes in bengali films like Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so. He was popular in the 1980s and 1990s with filmi soundtracks such as Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, Dance Dance, Commando, Saaheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab. Lahiri joined BJP in 2014. He was declared a BJP candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost