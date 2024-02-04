Vicky Jain Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors with Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande entered the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. During their time in the show, they had some major arguments with each other, and they also brought up divorce several times. However, Vicky has emphatically denied these rumours, assuring everyone that he and Ankita are still very much together and committed to their relationship.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Vicky shared that their main focus now is to work through any issues that may have arisen during their time on Bigg Boss.

Vicky expressed that, in the wake of adversity, their primary focus is now on resolving issues within their relationship. He highlighted the importance of expressing oneself, having fun, and maintaining a friendship for a relationship to thrive. Despite facing a significant adverse situation early in their relationship, Vicky stressed their determination to emerge stronger and mend any existing problems. Addressing the unique circumstances of their time in the Bigg Boss house, Vicky pointed out that it was a circumstantial situation that won't be replicated in their real life. He emphasized that their actual life is vastly different, with the ability to choose how they want to live outside the confines of the reality show.

Vicky shared his confidence in the bond he shares with Ankita, stating that everything is good between them and that they trust each other. He emphasized that trust is the foundation of their relationship, allowing them to be themselves and navigate the challenges together.

Bigg Boss 17 concluded with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. Abhishek Kumar ended up being the first runner-up and Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up.