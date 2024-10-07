'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Check out Shehnaaz Gill's sizzling dance moves in 'Sajna Ve Sajna' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The new song 'Sajna Ve Sajna,' from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' featuring actor Shehnaaz Gill in a sizzling avatar caught the attention of fans.

Makers of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer unveiled the latest track on Monday.

Shehnaz showcases her electrifying dance moves alongside RajKummar in the song.

Sharing the song on her Instagram feed, Shehnaaz wrote, "Le teri ho gayi yaar... sajna ve sajna! #SajnaVeSajna Song Out Now! #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas this Friday."

Sung by the powerhouse duo Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar, 'Sajna Ve Sajna' has a perfect blend of soulful and peppy vibes. With lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and music composed by Sandesh Shandilya.

As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Shehnaz. killed it!!"

Another user commented, "Your screen presence is mesmerizing @shehnaazgill."

The song is a recreated version of a track with the same name from Sudhir Mishra's film Chameli starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, makers released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'. Both films are releasing on October 11.

